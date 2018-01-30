Here’s what’s happening this week in Burns Lake

Coffee House at the Lakeside Multiplex

The next Coffee House in the 2017/18 season takes place on Friday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Lakeside Multiplex.

The event features local entertainers and a great selection of home-baked treats, plus coffee, tea and juice at intermission. Admission is $5, and all proceeds go to the Burns Lake Citizens on Patrol Society.

For information about performing, email Jim Loeb at james_loeb@hotmail.com.

LDSS presents ‘The Breakfast Club’

Adapted from the original John Hughes film, Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) Grade 11/12 drama students have developed a version of The Breakfast Club for the main stage.

The play, which takes place on Friday Feb. 2 and Saturday Feb. 3, focuses on five students from very different walks of life, who each share their own stories during a Saturday detention session. With a greater understanding of one another, they begin to break the social barriers that separate them at school.

John Bender is played by Steven Strizich and Alicia Tom; Claire Standish is played by Catrina Vanderwolf; Allison Reynolds is played by Summer Robinson and Mackenzie Adam; Andrew Clarke is played by Alea Geisbrect; Brian Johnson is played by Ethan Michell.

Tickets are available at the door, and admission is by donation. Friday evening’s show is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s shows are at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. This play is recommended for ages 13 years or older due to mature subject matter.

@flavio_nienow

newsroom@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.