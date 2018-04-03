Indian Horse makes its Burns Lake debut

The cast of the film Indian Horse includes local talent: Lake Babine Nation’s Braeden Crouse plays Lonnie, a residential school student. The 15-year-old actor is shown with his parents on March 27, just before a special preview screening at the Beacon. The film — which is based on a 2012 novel by the Ojibwe author Richard Wagamese, who died in Kamloops last year — tells the story of Saul Indian Horse, a residential school survivor and gifted hockey player. (David Gordon Koch photo)