The cast of the film Indian Horse includes local talent: Lake Babine Nation’s Braeden Crouse plays Lonnie, a residential school student. The 15-year-old actor is shown with his parents on March 27, just before a special preview screening at the Beacon. The film — which is based on a 2012 novel by the Ojibwe author Richard Wagamese, who died in Kamloops last year — tells the story of Saul Indian Horse, a residential school survivor and gifted hockey player. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Indian Horse makes its Burns Lake debut

Local actor Braeden Crouse is featured in a new film based on the Richard Wagamese novel

By David Gordon Koch

