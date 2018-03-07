61st Annual Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

The long-standing Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts – a community tradition – is happening as we speak. Think about coming out to support local and regional amateur musicians in live performance.

The vocal section of the festival takes place on March 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall on Gerow Island. The vocal section continues on March 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lakes Fellowship Church on Babine Road. The speech arts section takes place on March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lakes Fellowship Church. The piano section takes place on March 11, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and March 12from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. The instrumental section takes place on March 13 and March 14 at the Lakes Fellowship Church. The Honors Concert will be on Saturday evening, March 17 at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. For more information, look for the Festival’s ad coming up in the Lakes District News, or go to the Festival website at: https://www.ldfestival.com

