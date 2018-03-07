Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

61st Annual Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

The long-standing Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts – a community tradition – is happening as we speak. Think about coming out to support local and regional amateur musicians in live performance.

The vocal section of the festival takes place on March 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on March 7, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall on Gerow Island. The vocal section continues on March 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lakes Fellowship Church on Babine Road. The speech arts section takes place on March 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lakes Fellowship Church. The piano section takes place on March 11, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and March 12from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. The instrumental section takes place on March 13 and March 14 at the Lakes Fellowship Church. The Honors Concert will be on Saturday evening, March 17 at the Island Gospel Fellowship Hall. For more information, look for the Festival’s ad coming up in the Lakes District News, or go to the Festival website at: https://www.ldfestival.com

Follow the Lakes District Arts Council on Facebook!

Bookmark the Facebook link below, or Like us on Facebook, and keep informed about all Arts Council events, and about other Lakes District and regional arts and cultural news. Thanks to the LDAC volunteer who maintains the Facebook page for us.

https://www.facebook.com/Lakes-District-Arts-Council-1567287133562855/

Previous story
‘Shape of Water’ Oscars wins called a ‘watershed moment’ for Canadian film

Just Posted

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

Sawmill explosion fine appealed once again

Two were killed in Jan. 2012 tragedy

Burns Lake therapist keeps women’s hockey team at the ready at Winter Olympics

Team focused on gold medal repeat

Skiers in Kamloops at provincial high school championships

Trip based on excellent showings at zones

Zoey Thom-Lucy

Thirteen-year-old Zoey Thom-Lucy competed in three alpine skiing events as a member… Continue reading

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Dementia villages offer secured freedom to aging B.C. patients

Alzheimer’s Society predicts 940,000 people will suffer from dementia by 2031

Nanaimo restaurant owners awarded $1.7M in lawsuit

Supreme Court of B.C. justice finds CRA investigators were gleeful about anticipated prosecution

Canada takes the win at junior curling championship

Langley’s Tyler Tardi and his rink edged Norway 8-7 in an extra end

Canada Post owes Vancouver Island store owner nearly $30,000 in rent

Chris Ellis says Canada Post owes him nearly $30,000 in unpaid rent dating back a few years.

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

Most Read

  • Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts

    61st Annual Lakes District Festival of the Performing Arts The long-standing Lakes…