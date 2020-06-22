LDAC is back with this week’s Quarantunes

As many as 100 Newfoundland and Labrador school communities and some special guests come together in a musical video compilation to sing ‘O Canada’. (YouTube)

Good day and Happy Summer, LDAC members, supporters, sponsors and friends. VC #14 is just around the bend, featuring another edition of Quarantunes.

The first several are from The Metropolitan Opera’s At Home Gala, broadcast live over the internet on Sunday, April 25th. The gala featured 40-some performances, most of them live, from Moscow to New York and many US and European cities in between. The gala started at 1:00 pm EDT in New York, and finished in Switzerland after 11:00 pm. It was arguably the most ambitious live-streamed event ever. Here are some excepts:

First off, here is Met Music Director Yannik Nezet-Seguin from Montreal and the Met Orchestra and Chorus from New York performing Verdi’s ‘Va Pensiero’ from Nabucco.

Next, US soprano Erin Morley performs an aria from Donizetti’s La fille du regiment (The Daughter of the Regiment). Hang onto your hat, as Erin not only sings but … accompanies herself on the piano. Very impressive.

One of Lativian mezzo soprano Elina Garanca’s signature roles is Carmen. Here she is, performing the famed ‘Habanera’.

The Met Orchestra returns with the’ Intermezzo’ from Cavalleria Rusticana.

The final selection from The Met’s At Home Gala features US soprano Isabel Leonard singing ’Somewhere’ from Bernstein’s West Side Story.

And then we return to Canada for the final performances of VC #14.

First, a group of women physicians from Toronto, Voices Rock Medicine, combine to perform ‘Rise Again’, written by Maritimer Leon Dubinsky.

And now, ‘O Canada’ performed by a group of Newfoundlanders of all ages, and featuring a special guest.

Bonus track! For those who liked The Met At Home Gala excerpts and want to learn more, here is a link to The Making of The Met At Home Gala. Enjoy!

Well, that’s it for VC #14. We’re about to take a summer break. There may be some surprises along the way, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, we love to hear and read what you think, and what you like.

Remember to:

Stay 100% All In. Bend the curve. Not the rules.

Be Kind. Be Calm. Be Safe.

This is not forever, this is just for now.

And remember:

Catch and spread the spark of arts.

– John and Sandra for the LDAC group of volunteers