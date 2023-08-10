A Vancouver teen, Lil Tay, who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media is blaming reports she had died on a hack of her Instagram account. (Instagram/Lil Tay)

A Vancouver teen, Lil Tay, who rose to fame rapping and flaunting cars and money on social media is blaming reports she had died on a hack of her Instagram account. (Instagram/Lil Tay)

Lil Tay not dead, says her social media accounts were hacked

Young social media celebrity says her ‘Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party’

Viral internet star Lil Tay is not dead, but rather the victim of hackers who posted a phony announcement on her social media pages, according to a new report.

The rapper and online sensation emphasized both she and her brother are safe and healthy in a statement to TMZ on Thursday.

“I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she said. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

She continued: “My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not ‘Claire Hope.’”

On Wednesday, an Instagram post appeared on Lil Tay’s grid, announcing both her death and the death of her brother.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” it said. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

The post has since been taken down.

