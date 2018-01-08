Lots to look forward to in 2018

As the holiday season recedes in the rear view mirror and 2018 gets underway, here’s a look at what’s happening in Burns Lake.

Roy and Rosemary, featuring Cody Karey

Roy and Rosemary are a pianist and violinist who bring Hollywood’s beloved film music to the concert stage. They will open the second half of the Lakes District Arts Council’s twelfth season on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the First Mennonite Church, one kilometre east of Burns Lake on Hwy. 16.

Quite possibly these two Canadian musicians are one of North American’s best kept secrets, the next big thing. Roy and Rosemary are the Bogart and Bacall of Hollywood’s soundtrack virtuosos.

The duo will be accompanied by tenor Cody Karey, who is from Fort St. James. The inspirational vocalist is also known for his culinary talents, as seen by his success on season two of MasterChef Canada.

Enjoy your favourites – classic movie tunes from yesterday and today. Comfortable with classical and pop music, the duo has diverse talents and improvisational skills.

Tickets are now on sale for this exciting performance at LDFC Printing and Stationery, at the Lakes Artisan Centre, and at Process 4 circle arts Gallery. Watch for ads in the Lakes District News, and for posters around town.

The Met: Live in HD presents Bellini’s Norma

The first performance of this season’s Met operas is Bellini’s Norma. This famous opera, a staple of the classical repertoire, is set in ancient Gaul, and sees bloodthirsty Druids plotting against the occupying and repressive Roman army.

The opera features Bellini’s well-known soprano aria, Casta Diva. The cast includes Joyce Didonato, Joseph Calleja and Sondra Radvanovsky. All Met operas are a co-presentation of The Beacon Theatre and the Lakes District Arts Council, and take place on Sunday afternoon at The Beacon.

Watch for more information on the exact broadcast date of this opera, coming soon.