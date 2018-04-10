Monthly jams

Coffeehouse event featured nine performers

The latest Burns Lake open mic coffeehouse — which takes place on the first Friday of every month at the Lakeside Multiplex — featured nine performances and brought out an audience of 50-60 people. (Jim Loeb and L. Waugh photos)

 

Previous story
Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

Just Posted

Systemic racism in First Nations medical care the subject of visit

UBC medical faculty dean is working for change

Monthly jams

Coffeehouse event featured nine performers

No progress in bid to replace departing Greyhound service

Transportation minister said to be committed to finding solution

Evacuation drill uses iPad mapping

Mock evacuation took place in Prince George

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Did Cambridge Analytica scrape your Facebook data? Here’s how to check

More than 87 million people had their data used, Facebook CEO admits

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

B.C. premier denies crisis, says one investment doesn’t make an economy

Premier John Horgan showed no signs Monday of backing down on the battle over the Kinder Morgan pipeline

CP Explains: How bodies are identified by the authorities

The Canadian Press takes a look at how the identification process generally unfolds when someone is found dead

B.C. teen swimmer wins eighth medal at Commonwealth Games

Canadian teenage swimmer Taylor Ruck, of Kelowna B.C., wins her eighth medal at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read

  • Monthly jams

    Coffeehouse event featured nine performers