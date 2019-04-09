Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir come to Abbotsford in October with the Rock the Rink show.

Olympic champions Virtue and Moir announce rock-themed ice show

Cross-Canada figure skating show Rock the Rink starts at Abbotsford Centre on Oct. 5

Olympic figure skating champions Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir and Patrick Chan have announced a new tour, Rock the Rink, opening in Abbotsford this fall.

The show travels to more than 30 cities across Canada and as well as a few cities in the U.S.

READ MORE: Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Following the success of their Thank You Canada tour last year, Virtue, Moir and Chan are introducing live music, as well as upgrades to lighting, video and interactive technology.

“Last year, we rode the Olympic wave and carried the momentum through the Thank You Canada tour – a fulfilling project that truly allowed us to connect with fans coast to coast,” Virtue said in a release.

“This year, it’s critical that we elevate the production and generate authentic entertainment in new and creative ways. Scott and I have spent our career striving for more, taking risks, and daring ourselves to be better. … Our approach to this is no different.”

The cast will also feature Canadian greats Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko, as well as Italian world champions Carolina Kostner, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, and Olympic medalist and four-time U.S. national champion Jeremy Abbott.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 3 at rocktherink.com.

READ MORE: Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

