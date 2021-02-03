Omineca Ski Club Sasquatch’s OOOHFR challenge participation

Club President Agathe Bernard found Randy the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch putting in time to finish his Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge and posted the photo on the club’s Facebook page. The club is encouraging members to participate in the OOOHFR challenge and get a selfie with the Sasquatch if they happen to spot him on the trails. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)



