Pop superstar Pink says she’s postponing two Vancouver shows this weekend due to a respiratory infection. Pink performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Pop superstar Pink says she’s postponing two Vancouver shows this weekend due to a respiratory infection. Pink performs at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Pink postpones Vancouver shows on doctor’s orders

Respiratory infection sidelines pop star, cancelled shows to be rescheduled

Pop superstar Pink is postponing two Vancouver concerts this weekend as she deals with a respiratory infection.

The “Trustfall” singer says she won’t take the stage Friday and Saturday at Rogers Arena under her doctor’s orders.

She added that concert promoter Live Nation is working on rescheduled dates for both shows.

The Thursday announcement, made on her social media platforms, came after Pink postponed two dates in Tacoma, Wash., this week for what she described as “family medical issues” that required “immediate attention.”

Her “Summer Carnival” tour, which is set to wrap up in Australia early next year, has attracted its share of attention in recent months.

At one show, a fan threw a bag purported to be filled with their dead mother’s ashes onto the stage.

READ ALSO: Hullo schedules special-event sailings for Guns N’ Roses, Pink and more

ConcertsPop Music

Previous story
Britney Spears’ book ‘The Woman In Me’ makes private details public, and public events personal

Just Posted

Ridley Island, just south of Prince Rupert, is set to see a massive industrial overhaul after the PRPA's awaited announcement on Oct. 19. (Photo: Supplied)
$750 million cargo logistics project announced for Prince Rupert port

Members interest could swing more curling in spring break of 2024. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Social gatherings might keep curling alive

Ducks Unlimited is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Tweedsmuir Rod and Gun Club in Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Ducks Unlimited is coming

(L-R) Dolores Funk, Jack Brown, Greg Brown, Heidi Grant, Norn Synotte, Lynn Synotte, and Nathan Way of the Rotary Club members attending the burial of the time capsule which will be dug up and opened at the next 125 Annivesary of the Village of Burns Lake on 2048 celebration at the Rotary Park in Burns Lake on Oct. 14. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Time capsule buried