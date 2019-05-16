Rolling Stones put Canada Day weekend show back on tour schedule

Sgtones to perform in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie

The Rolling Stones are sticking to their Canada Day weekend concert date after all.

The British rockers say they’ve put the only Canadian stop on their North American tour back on their schedule as planned, after it was postponed when Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery earlier this year.

The Stones will perform on June 29 at the outdoor Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ont., about 30 kilometres north of Barrie.

They’ll be joined by two Juno-winning rock bands, Toronto quartet the Beaches and Kingston, Ont., natives the Glorious Sons.

The announcement came as the Stones unveiled a new set of dates for their No Filter tour, which was originally set to begin in Miami on April 20. It’ll now kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones to play only one Canadian tour stop – and it won’t be in B.C.

There’s also a new July 14 date set for New Orleans, where the Stones were originally slated to play the jazz festival.

Jagger’s recovery has been swift after he went under the knife in the early spring.

The 75-year-old attended the ballet performance of his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick in April, and on Wednesday posted an Instragram video of him dancing to “Techno Fan” by the Wombats, sparking speculation among his fans that a tour announcement was on the horizon.

Tickets sold for the original No Filter dates will be honoured, but those who can’t attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Break from Drake’: Milwaukee radio station bans rapper’s music during Raptors-Bucks series
Next story
Who’s ready for a new Archie Bunker, live on your TV?

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking… Continue reading

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

Dark history behind Burns Lake railway

Surveyors laying out a route for the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway encountered… Continue reading

New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro. Scammers… Continue reading

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Plane safety briefings must have rule to leave carry-ons behind during evacuation: union

The ask comes after an Aeroflot airliner crash that killed 41 in Moscow

Create new coast-to-coast energy corridor to get pipelines built: Scheer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also says the government should ensure Canada imports no foreign oil by 2030

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to ban oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count B.C. bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Most Read