Sir Toby Belch — a.k.a. Caleb Oman

Lakes District Secondary School alumnus Caleb Oman (left) recently appeared in his first play as a student at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. He played the role of the boisterous, drunken and crude Sir Toby Belch, the uncle of Olivia, in William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. Oman is very appreciative of the continued support and well wishes from the community of Burns Lake. (Submitted photo)

