Local guitar player Spirit in video posted to River Rock Casino Resort’s Facebook page. (Facebook.com)

B.C. guitarist aims to play for 116 hours, break Guinness record for charity

Local musician will aim to break Guinness record at River Rock Casino Resort, starting May 7

A Vancouver-area musician named Spirit is on a mission to set a record for longest continuous guitar playing.

He’ll attempt the 116-hour marathon session at Richmond’s River Rock Casino Resort early next month, in a bid to raise $10,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

If things go according to plan, Spirit will play guitar staring at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 7 and won’t stop picking until 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12. Guinness-mandated rules allow for a five-minute break every hour, and Spirit can bank that time.

“There’s no ‘if’ here, it’s happening,” Spirit says in a promo video posted to the casino’s Facebook page. “I’ve already completed it in my mind.”

CLICK HERE to watch the video.

According to Guinness, the record for longest marathon playing guitar by an individual is 114 hours, six minutes and 30 seconds, a feat achieved by Irish musician David Browne at a Dublin bar in 2011.

After seeing video of Browne in action, Spirit set out to break the record, with a charitable twist.

Both of his parents died from cancer-related illnesses, said the former Surrey resident, who now lives in Delta.

“After witnessing (that) and being part of that personally, it hit me, because it (cancer) could lie in my genes,” Spirit says in the casino’s promo video.

• READ MORE: Spirit, Surrey’s skilled acoustic live-looper, loses his ‘Cool’, from 2016.

For every day Spirit plays guitar during his marathon, Great Canadian Casinos will donate $1,000 to the cause.

The record attempt will include some challenges for Spirit, including washroom breaks and sleep deprivation.

“I’ll always think of myself as a fortunate person,” he writes on a “Spirit And The Challenge” page on the cancer society’s website. “Why? Because I have the opportunity to live my passion by performing music for a living and share this gift with others. As an ‘Acoustic Live Looping Artist,’ I am excited about performing and growing as an artist, but also feel I should give back to society and to my community on many levels as I become more successful. This event will definitely be on a new level for me!”

When performing, Spirit is a one-man band armed with a modified acoustic guitar, vocal mics and an array of foot pedals. His live-looping method involves music created on the spot.

“Everything you hear is live,” Spirit emphasized in a 2016 interview. “At first, people usually think, ‘OK, it’s a guy playing guitar,’ and sometimes they’ll hear other things and wonder if they’re pre-recorded. Well, no they’re not. I build the songs in front of them, and some people get that and others don’t realize what’s happening, that I’m adding layers. There’s a lot going on, and I think it’s pretty unique.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist’s mark

Just Posted

Sudden heatwave could trigger flooding in Lakes District

Caution advised near waterways as temperatures soar

Editorial: Indian Horse deserves a longer run in Burns Lake

Powerful film about the residential school experience features local talent

Burns Lake recognizes excellence on the ice

BLMHA holds annual awards night

Ferry campaign gathers steam

Supporters on both sides of Francois Lake: organizer

Journey to cultural reconnection

Indigenous exchange program seeking new participants

Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

The suspect in the Toronto van attack that killed 10 people and injured 15 others on Monday is a 25-year-old man named Alek Minassian

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

B.C. firm linked to Facebook data scandal defends its political work

AggregateIQ says it helps customers craft messages for online political ads, use data for campaigns

Most Read

  • B.C. guitarist aims to play for 116 hours, break Guinness record for charity

    Local musician will aim to break Guinness record at River Rock Casino Resort, starting May 7

  • Cosby jury to decide: Serial rapist or con artist’s mark

    Bill Cosby is at the courthouse Tuesday morning ahead of closing arguments in his sexual assault retrial.