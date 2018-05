Singer and jazz artist Cayla Brooke was scheduled to play at the Burns Lake Vineyard Church on May 8, but her show was cancelled after she caught a bad case of laryngitis, according to organizers. Tickets were refunded and the Lakes District Arts Council put together the free event in its place, with performers including Trevor Stewart, Ethan Michell, Gordon Oxendale, Martina Zechendorf and Ethan Michell. (Lynda Peebles photo)

