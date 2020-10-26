The third LDAC concert and Off the Wall art show is out

Tonye Aganaba, the Vancouver-based hip-hop artist will be featured in the next virtual event. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)Tonye Aganaba, the Vancouver-based hip-hop artist will be featured in the next virtual event. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
Lynn's photo bird. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Art by Lynne Martens. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Portrait of Gerda by Lynne Martens. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Lynne Martens. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Art by Lynne Martens. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

The Lakes District Arts Council’s ‘virtual presence’ will continue for the foreseeable future. We hope you will make the time – and be able to – ’tune in’.

The next virtual event features Vancouver-based R&B vocalist Tonye Aganaba and her band, in a short pre-recorded concert from East Vancouver.

To learn more about Tonye, click on this link to her website:

https://www.tonyemusic.com

To watch the 22-minute video recorded at a performance by Tonye and the band in East Vancouver, click on this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pRZezLgLeY

The guest artist for this virtual event is the late Lakes District resident Lynne Martens. The show is curated by Lynne’s long-time friend, Gerda Volz.

The Off The Wall Art Show will feature work by the late Lakes District artist Lynne Martens, curated by her friend Gerda Volz. Look for our ads in the Lakes District News.

Lynne Martens was a self-taught artist who lived and worked in the Lakes District. A native of BC, Lynne spent much of her working career as a teacher assistant working with special needs youngsters in the public school system, for many years at Decker Lake Elementary School. Lynne had a love for the visual arts all her life, and got most of her inspiration from the north. She started originally with graphite portraits, and later developed an interest in clayboard scratch art and the chromacolour medium. Her passion for detail in clayboard and chromacolour painting originally started with portraits. As her work progressed, Lynne began experimenting with pencil crayons, pen and ink, epoxy resin and acrylics on multiple canvases. Later in her artistic career, she worked exclusively in chromacolour and clayboard. She used a combination of pen and ink to provide intricate textures and detail to each painting, making each one unique. We hope you will enjoy Lynne’s artistic legacy.

The Arts Council’s fall subscriber and audience survey is substantially complete and a summary of the results can be found below. Our volunteers were heartened by the very good response to the survey, and by the many encouraging and supportive comments we received.

Fall 2020 Survey Results Summary

LDAC received a high rate of return of its fall survey: 71 per cent. The good return rate is a tribute to the Arts Council’s subscriber and audience loyalty.

More than half of LDAC subscribers have been members for 10 plus years.

LDAC subscribers are eclectic in their tastes. All genres of music, theatre and dance were preferred by more than 50 per cent of respondents but the most popular genre was folk music, followed by performances by local musicians, and classical instrumental music.

Thirty per cent of respondents watched all or many of fourteen virtual concerts this spring. The level of satisfaction was high. Of those who watched, 80 per cent reported being satisfied with all or most of the virtual concerts.

Over half of respondents looked at all or many of nine Off The Wall Art Shows this spring and virtually everyone who looked at the art shows was satisfied with all or most of the shows.

Forty per cent of respondents reported no barriers to watching spring 2020 virtual events. Barriers like unreliable internet, not liking virtual events, being too busy to take part in the virtual events, not having computers were given by the respondents.

Sixty two per cent of respondents are not ready to come back to live performances indoors. 42 per cent report waiting to see how the pandemic develops this fall and winter while 20 per cent say they are waiting for a vaccine or treatment, or both.

We realize that virtual events don’t work for all of our audience members, particularly those in more rural and remote areas.

We will welcome everyone back to ‘Live!’ as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

Just Posted

“We have to make a call out to address this now so our people don’t have to feel fearful,” said Tribal Chief Mina Holmes. (Carrier Sekani Tribal Council Facebook photo)
Carrier Sekani Tribal Council seeks Indigenous-led task force in northern B.C. hospitals

Request made in an open letter to federal minister Carolyn Bennett

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

Participants earlier this year in March for Lakes Loppet at the ski club. (Lakes District News file photo)
How is Omineca Ski Club prepping for this ski season?

Covid restrictions, social distancing but ski season to continue

Tonye Aganaba, the Vancouver-based hip-hop artist will be featured in the next virtual event. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
The third LDAC concert and Off the Wall art show is out

The council’s preliminary survey results shows high levels of satisfaction

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson speaks during a drive-in car rally campaign stop at a tour bus operator, in Delta, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Andrew Wilkinson stepping down as B.C. Liberal leader

Will stay on until the next party leader is chosen

VicPD and B.C. Conservation Officer Service teamed up to free two bucks who were entangled in a fishing net and dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them. (VicPD)
VIDEO: Police, B.C. Conservation help two bucks caught in one fishing net

Bucks were also dragging a wheelbarrow sized piece of driftwood behind them

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
Police situation leads to ‘hold and secure’ at North Okanagan school

Police call for social media blackout in ongoing incident

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Kelowna school

The outbreak is the first within B.C.’s school system since classes resumed back in September

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

FILE – B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts owner, Senator David Braley speaks after the CFL announced Vancouver will host the 2014 Grey Cup championship football game during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Braley had bought the CFL team prior to 1997 season

FILE – People go trick or treating in the rain on Halloween in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Wash your hands, not your candy: UBC offers COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Wearing a non-medical mask and keeping groups small is key

NDP Leader John Horgan speaks with the owner of a barber shop while campaigning in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Campaigning was restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

Barely half of eligible voters cast ballots in snap election

Most Read