The third LDAC concert and Off the Wall art show is out

Tonye Aganaba, the Vancouver-based hip-hop artist will be featured in the next virtual event. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

The Lakes District Arts Council’s ‘virtual presence’ will continue for the foreseeable future. We hope you will make the time – and be able to – ’tune in’.

The next virtual event features Vancouver-based R&B vocalist Tonye Aganaba and her band, in a short pre-recorded concert from East Vancouver.

To learn more about Tonye, click on this link to her website:

https://www.tonyemusic.com

To watch the 22-minute video recorded at a performance by Tonye and the band in East Vancouver, click on this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pRZezLgLeY

The guest artist for this virtual event is the late Lakes District resident Lynne Martens. The show is curated by Lynne’s long-time friend, Gerda Volz.

The Off The Wall Art Show will feature work by the late Lakes District artist Lynne Martens, curated by her friend Gerda Volz. Look for our ads in the Lakes District News.

Lynne Martens was a self-taught artist who lived and worked in the Lakes District. A native of BC, Lynne spent much of her working career as a teacher assistant working with special needs youngsters in the public school system, for many years at Decker Lake Elementary School. Lynne had a love for the visual arts all her life, and got most of her inspiration from the north. She started originally with graphite portraits, and later developed an interest in clayboard scratch art and the chromacolour medium. Her passion for detail in clayboard and chromacolour painting originally started with portraits. As her work progressed, Lynne began experimenting with pencil crayons, pen and ink, epoxy resin and acrylics on multiple canvases. Later in her artistic career, she worked exclusively in chromacolour and clayboard. She used a combination of pen and ink to provide intricate textures and detail to each painting, making each one unique. We hope you will enjoy Lynne’s artistic legacy.

The Arts Council’s fall subscriber and audience survey is substantially complete and a summary of the results can be found below. Our volunteers were heartened by the very good response to the survey, and by the many encouraging and supportive comments we received.

Fall 2020 Survey Results Summary

LDAC received a high rate of return of its fall survey: 71 per cent. The good return rate is a tribute to the Arts Council’s subscriber and audience loyalty.

More than half of LDAC subscribers have been members for 10 plus years.

LDAC subscribers are eclectic in their tastes. All genres of music, theatre and dance were preferred by more than 50 per cent of respondents but the most popular genre was folk music, followed by performances by local musicians, and classical instrumental music.

Thirty per cent of respondents watched all or many of fourteen virtual concerts this spring. The level of satisfaction was high. Of those who watched, 80 per cent reported being satisfied with all or most of the virtual concerts.

Over half of respondents looked at all or many of nine Off The Wall Art Shows this spring and virtually everyone who looked at the art shows was satisfied with all or most of the shows.

Forty per cent of respondents reported no barriers to watching spring 2020 virtual events. Barriers like unreliable internet, not liking virtual events, being too busy to take part in the virtual events, not having computers were given by the respondents.

Sixty two per cent of respondents are not ready to come back to live performances indoors. 42 per cent report waiting to see how the pandemic develops this fall and winter while 20 per cent say they are waiting for a vaccine or treatment, or both.

We realize that virtual events don’t work for all of our audience members, particularly those in more rural and remote areas.

We will welcome everyone back to ‘Live!’ as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so.