Theatre stops showing Amy Schumer movie trailer after B.C. father complains

It ran before a family-rated movie where children could see it

The Cineplex chain has stopped showing a coming attraction trailer for the Amy Schumer movie “I feel pretty” before the start of a G or “General” rated movie in one Lower Mainland theatre where children might see it.

The decision came after a Langley father reportedly objected to the trailer being shown when he took his wife and daughter to see “The Miracle Season” a family-rated movie about a high school girl’s volleyball team.

The “I feel pretty” trailer showed the excerpts from the raunchy comedy, which is rated PG-13 for “coarse language; sexually suggestive scene (and) nudity.”

In an e-mail to the Langley Times, Cineplex spokesperson Sarah Van Lange said the father contacted the chain after going to see the “The Miracle Season.”

Van Lange said the man and his wife were uncomfortable with some of the content in the trailers for “I Feel Pretty” and “On Chesil Beach,” a film based on the 2007 novel/novella by British writer Ian McEwan.

“In light of (the father’s) concerns … we removed the I Feel Pretty trailer from before screenings of the one film, The Miracle Season, in British Columbia,” Van Lange said.

Representatives of Amy Schumer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Times.

Here is the online trailer:

Van Lange said both trailers had been approved by the Business Practices and Consumer Protection Authority (BPCA) for showing.

Movie ratings are a provincial and territorial responsibility, which means while provincial rating agencies use a similar category names, the exact meaning can vary.

A General rating in British Columbia means the content “may contain occasional violence, swearing and coarse language, and the most innocent of sexually suggestive scenes and nudity,” Van Lange said.

An online summary of the plot of “I feel pretty” says it centres on an “ordinary woman who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy on a daily basis (who) wakes from a fall believing she is suddenly the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. With this new-found confidence, she is empowered to live her life fearlessly and flawlessly, but what will happen when she realizes her appearance never changed?”


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Monthly jams

Just Posted

Output steady at mills in Burns Lake

US housing market fuelling exports

Hockey supporters want ice in August

BCHL teams would host youth workshops

Province planning to protect Bulkley Valley mountain goat habitat

Bulkley Valley last in area to get order because its population is at lowest risk: biologist.

Southside carver to compete in festival

Bob Morgan looking for community support

Systemic racism in First Nations medical care the subject of visit

UBC medical faculty dean is working for change

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Oil-by-rail traffic rises as B.C. battles over Trans Mountain pipeline

Trainloads increasing from Alberta to Washington refineries

VIDEO: Canadian Star Wars fan builds rideable starfighter

A Nova Scotia ‘Star Wars’ fan builds rideable, two-metre-tall TIE starfighter from scrap

Trucking company suspended after Humboldt bus crash

Alberta has suspended Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd. as standard procedure following the tragedy

Cougar spotted at B.C. hospital

The cougar was sitting next to a glass window on an outdoor garden box

Renters, landlords to be quizzed on B.C. problems

Premier John Horgan now has dozens of policy reviews underway

‘Heroes to many:’ Support offered to Humboldt students after bus crash kills 15

Classes resumed Tuesday but Garinger says the focus will be on the well-being of students and staff

B.C. girl wins contest and names one of 13 fluffy RCMP puppies

Kaitlyn Szulc of Langley, B.C. was chosen as one of the winners of the 2018 RCMP Name the Puppy contest.

Most Read