FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2017, file photo, Tom Selleck is shown during Oklahoma Hall of Fame induction ceremonies in Oklahoma City. Selleck is working on a memoir, and it won‚Äôt just be about acting. The ‚ÄúMagnum P.I.‚Äù star has a deal with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The book, announced Monday, April 8, 2019, is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date. Selleck, 74, said in a statement that he would share stories about his career, but also about life ‚Äúaway from the camera.‚Äù (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Tom Selleck, star of TV and films, is writing memoir

Actor says his book will ‘illuminate’ the last half-century of Hollywood and America

Tom Selleck is working on a memoir, and it won’t just be about acting.

The “Magnum P.I.” and “Friends” star has a deal with Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. The book, announced Monday, is currently untitled and does not yet have a release date.

Selleck, 74, said in a statement that he would share stories about his career, but also about life “away from the camera.” Besides “Magnum P.I.,” Selleck is known for such films as “Three Men and a Baby” and for his Jesse Stone TV movies. According to Dey Street, his book will illuminate a half century of Hollywood “and of America.” The actor revealed last summer that he had started the memoir, saying people had been asking him for years to write one.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jeff Bridges’ climate documentary to screen in Vancouver this week
Next story
Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival

Just Posted

Likhts’amisyu clan vows to build new blockade

Conflict continues between pipeline company and Wet’suwet’en

Annita McPhee joins race for NDP nomination

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP hopeful is a three-term president of the Tahltan Central Government

NDIT announces new housing programs for Northern B.C.

The programs will help local governments create new, market-based housing units

Aboriginal youth hockey championship

The team Dayee Yez placed fourth in the Prince George championships last… Continue reading

Pipeline work to start in 2020, CGL says

Work on the Coastal GasLink (CGL) project in the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Teen survives Montana bear attack with minor injuries

The teen didn’t have time to use his bear spray and the bear pushed him up against a tree

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Most Read