Trio performance delights Burns Lake audience

“This is the kind of performance that shows the value of live entertainment. You really can’t duplicate this experience on CD, or even on TV or video” – that was one of the comments from Burns Lakers who came out on a snowy night to see Roy and Rosemary, featuring Cody Karey, at the First Mennonite Church last Wednesday.

The Burns Lake audience experienced a delightful evening of entertainment, with music that ranged from pop to jazz, from hymns to old-time fiddle tunes, and from classic songs by John Lennon and Simon and Garfunkel to the classic tune by Leonard Cohen.

The evening built to a satisfying musical and emotional climax, and was rewarded with a rousing standing ovation, amid cheers and shouts of “bravo.” (Lynda Peebles photos)

