Victoria harpist celebrates 1 million YouTube views with a concert in Saanich

Vancouver Island harpist and composer Josh Layne has surpassed 1 million views on his YouTube channel, but those in Victoria will have the opportunity to hear him live later this year.

Layne performs a program of French and German music on the harp April 15.

Layne’s YouTube channel youtube.com/user/JoshLayne77 features his performances from around the world, music videos filmed on location in Victoria, and his “Harp Tuesday” instructional series, which spans seven years and 125-plus episodes.

Layne performs extensively across Canada, the U.S., and in Europe and South America and has been praised for both his virtuosity and the sensitivity of his playing.

He started composing about 2005 and his solo works for harp Passage (2005) and Rhapsody (2007) were both selected and performed at the Sonic Boom festival of new music in Vancouver. In the spring of 2013 he released his fourth CD of solo harp music. Called Passage: music for solo harp it features three of Layne’s original compositions.

The concert is at St. Luke’s Church on Sunday, April 15 at 2:30 p.m. Admission is by donation. More info at stlukesvictoria.ca/events.

Music on the program includes Handel’s Concerto for Harp, Prelude and Clair de Lune from Debussy’s Suite Bergamasque and Layne’s transcription of Bach’s famous work for organ, Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565.

Admission is by donation, (suggested $15). The church is wheelchair accessible and parking is free.

Get a taste of the music at www.joshlayne.com.