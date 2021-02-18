VIDEO: BonHomme crowned victor

The exciting race between the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch, BonHomme and Lakey the Moose ended with BonHomme taking the crown.

A video of the race was posted on Feb. 17 and has several antiques and fun moments by the trio during the race.

According to Karen Broadworth of OSC, “It was an exciting race between Lakey the Moose, Randy the OSC Sasquatch and BonHomme. The route involved some technical portions of the Omineca Ski Club trails including the adrenaline pumping ‘2nd dip!’ It was back and forth with the Sasquatch taking the initial lead, Lakey finding some extra get up and go to pull ahead for a while. But in the end it was Bonhomme with his classic ski technique that pulled off the victory in the final stretch.” Who was your guess? (Submitted/Lakes District News)