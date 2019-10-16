In a statement released Wednesday, Elections Canada estimated 4.7 million people took part in advanced polls ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)

Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada

The number of people turning out to vote at advanced polls jumped 29 per cent from the 2015 general election.

In a statement released Wednesday, Elections Canada estimated 4.7 million people took part in advanced polls between Oct. 11 and 14.

Chief electoral officer Stéphane Perrault said the increase is partly due to the extended hours. “Canadians [had] more flexibility to use this option,” he added.

In 2015, just over 3.6 million people took part in advanced polls.

On official election day (Oct. 21), B.C. polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST. To find more information on electoral districts, candidates and polling places, visit Elections Canada’s Voter Information Service.

In order to vote, you must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years old. Voters must also prove their identity and address in order to cast their ballot.

