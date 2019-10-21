Burnaby ‘Conservative’ candidate scores thousands of votes after being kicked out by party

“Conservative” candidate Heather Leung won nearly one-fifth of the popular vote in her Burnaby-North Seymour riding, according to early results from Elections Canada.

Voters checked Leung’s name off on the ballot despite the Conservatives booting her in early October after videos surfaced of her making homophobic comments.

At the time, the Conservatives said they were ousting her due to comments about how “‘homosexuals recruit’ children and describing the sexual orientation of the LGBTQ community as ‘perverted.’”

However, because Leung was kicked out of the party after the deadline to name a new candidate has already passed, she stayed on the ballot under the Conservative banner. As of 9 p.m. on Monday night, Leung had 5,454 votes. Liberal Terry Beech has won the riding, according to early projections.

I have used the tagline "Running Independently" because I am listed as a Conservative on the ballot even though the national party has abandoned me. #elxn2019 #cdnpoli — Heather Leung (@HeatherLeung1) October 11, 2019

