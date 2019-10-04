One of three signs along Highway 97 in West Kelowna that were vandalized. (Contributed)

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

The People’s Party of Canada has had three of its signs along Highway 97 vandalized with claims of fascism directed at the party.

The signs, along Highway 97 in West Kelowna, target the party’s Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidate Allan Duncan. The signs were spraypainted and now read, “Fascist?” and “Elect a Fascist?”

Duncan said he is disappointed about the incident as his party is “pursuing freedom in our democracy.”

“The sentiments and message of the damage is the opposite of my personal convictions,” he said.

“Canada is no longer Canada without freedom. It is something else. The vile label across my name is hurtful and offensive. Our supporters cherish democracy and wish it to thrive. Participation in democratic conversation from a wide range of opinions is necessary for the health of our political system. The message imposed over my signage is opposed to what I believe in and am pursuing in this election. We are seeking to conserve liberty in our democracy.”

Duncan said five signs were also knocked over but he’s unsure if that was intentional or just the wind.

Duncan said that it was Dan Albas’ campaign office that let him know of the vandalized signs.

READ MORE: NDP calls out Okanagan Green candidates for views on abortion

READ MORE: Conservatives pulling ahead of Liberals in Kelowna-Lake Country riding

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up
Next story
B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

Just Posted

Molly Wickham endorses Skeena-Bulkley Valley Green candidate Mike Sawyer

In July, Wickham filed a lawsuit against CGL over the destruction of the Gidimt’en checkpoint camp

NDP candidate Taylor Bachrach calls on opponents to sign petition against open-net fish farming

Conservative candidate Claire Rattée declined to sign

Man collapses in post office

Paramedics responded to an incident in the afternoon of Oct. 2 when… Continue reading

Independent Merv Ritchie wants to give Skeena-Bulkley Valley residents their voice back

Traditional party politics ruining democratic system, Ritchie says

Fender bender on Centre

An RCMP officer speaks with a motorist amid a fender bender collision… Continue reading

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

B.C. cabinet minister resigns as special prosecutor appointed

Jinny Sims accused of questionable visa applications, misusing emails

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

Mother bear found dead from gunshot wounds near Keremeos vineyard

B.C. Wildlife Federation offers up to $2,000 reward for info leading to a conviction

Most Read