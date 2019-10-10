Oak Bay resident Cheryle Scott noticed her voter card has the wrong address for the Monterey Recreation Centre. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Incorrectly listed polling station address sends Oak Bay voters to liquor store

Advance voting starts Friday in Oak Bay

A number of voters in Oak Bay will end up at a liquor store instead of a federal election polling station if they follow the directions listed on their voter information cards.

Oak Bay resident Cheryle Scott said she was surprised to find the wrong address listed on her voting card this week.

Instead of the address for the polling station, the Monterey Recreation Centre, at 1442 Monterey Ave. in Oak Bay Village the card includes the address for a Vessel Liquor Store on 1442 Oak Bay Ave.

READ MORE: Here’s how to cast your federal election 2019 vote ballot in Greater Victoria

“This is the federal election after all, I think the people in Ottawa have overlooked us,” Scott said about the apparent error.

Although many will likely not notice the incorrect address as they know where the recreation centre is, Elections Canada is sending out new information cards which will arrive in the mail this week, according to a spokesperson from the returning office.

But Scott is concerned that a few might still end up at the Oak Bay Avenue address.

Election Day is Oct. 21 but advanced voting begins Friday.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

Just Posted

Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Lakes Literacy expands to Granisle

The Lakes Literacy program in September expanded its book mail-out program for… Continue reading

Breaking ground for new water plant

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Oct. 3 to mark the… Continue reading

Logging truck down

A logging truck tipped over on Sept. 30, spilling its load of… Continue reading

National Newspapers Week backs media amid ‘fake news’ fears

Amid anxieties that online news is pushing newspapers to extinction, dailies and… Continue reading

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Williams Lake man gets late wife’s image added into family business mural

Chester Mortensen lost his wife Sheila to breast cancer in March

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Former Terracite Mathew Fee finishes cross-Canada trip on BMX bike

Fee biked more than 7,000 kilometres to raise awareness about addiction treatment

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Most Read