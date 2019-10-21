(Elections Canada photo)

Polls now open in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

A new federal government is expected to be named Monday tonight, as Canada’s 2019 general election gets underway.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, and Elizabeth May’s Greens. The People’s Party of Canada, under former high-profile Tory Maxime Bernier, is running for the first time and the Bloc Quebecois is resurgent in Quebec.

Polls are open in British Columbia until 7 p.m. local time:

Poll locations in Burns Lake

Island Gospel Fellowship, 35 Highway 35 South

Poll locations in Smithers (check your voter card or visit elections.ca to find your poll).

Glenwood Hall, 13804 Telkwa High Road

St. Joseph’s School, 4054 Broadway Avenue

Poll locations in Telkwa

Telkwa Community Hall, 1380 Birch Street

Poll locations in the Hazeltons

Gitksan Wet-Suweten Education Centre, 4125 River Road, Hazelton

Irwin Stege Community Centre, 4633 Tenth Avenue, New Hazelton

Poll Locations in Kispiox Valley

Kispiox Community Hall, 1296 Lax See’l Avenue

Kispiox Valley Community Hall, 2489 Kispiox Valley Road

Who is running in Skeena-Bulkley Valley?

In alphabetical order by last name, the candidates are:

Taylor Bachrach, NDP

Dave Birdi, Liberal

Jody Craven, People’s Party

Danny Nunes, Independent

Claire Rattée, Conservative

Merv Ritchie, Independent

Michael Sawyer, Green

Rod Taylor, Christian Heritage

READ MORE: In their own words: The most important issue for each of the Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates

READ MORE: In their own words: The candidates weigh in on the economy

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions like what kind of identification to bring, click here.

For all of our stories on the 2019 federal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results once polls close.

