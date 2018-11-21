Arrest warrant for Houston youth remains outstanding 10 days later

The youth has not been arrested nor made a voluntary appearance as of Nov. 15

The arrest warrant was issued after the youth failed to attend a court hearing for the second time in relation to last year’s pre-graduation party altercations. (Houston Today file photo)

According to the BC Prosecution Service, an arrest warrant issued for a Houston youth on Nov. 5 remained outstanding 10 days later.

As of Nov. 15, the individual, who cannot be identified due to his young age, has not been arrested nor made a voluntary appearance.

The arrest warrant was issued after the youth failed to attend a court hearing for the second time in relation to last year’s pre-graduation party altercations.

Altercations during the party held at Sunset Lake campground on June 8, 2017 resulted in three individuals being taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The youth was one of two people charged with assaulting Gerald Lester Whitford during the party. The co-accused, who also can’t be named due to his young age, was given a conditional release and placed on probation for 12 months with a number of conditions in June.

Whitford had originally been charged with three counts of aggravated assault for altercations that occurred during the party, but later pleaded guilty to the lesser included offence of assault with a weapon. He was sentenced to a nine-month conditional sentence to be followed by one year of probation in February.

