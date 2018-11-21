Break and enter cases in Lakes District leave residents unharmed but wary

There were no reports of serious loss or harm after recent break and enter incidents in the Lakes District, but residents should be on the lookout for suspicious activity. (Lakes District News file photo)

A series of break and enter incidents in the Lakes District has left residents wary though without any serious loss or harm.

In one case on Oct. 26, a man broke into a house near Tchesinkut Lake but left empty-handed and sore after the owner got rough with the would-be thief and drove him away.

No charges were filed after the incident, RCMP Sgt. Todd Wilson told Lakes District News, and few other details of the instance of homegrown justice were available.

However, Wilson advised that public safety is always the priority and that people should pay attention to suspicious activity.