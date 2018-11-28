Burns Lake local events

Open House at the Food Bank

The Lakes District Food Bank has been in its new location at 780 Centre Street across from the Hospital and Health Centre for one year. They are inviting you to an Open House to look around and to share snacks and see what’s new, on Nov. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. As part of the celebration, Food Bank staff members will be hanging leaves on their new Sharing Tree, to acknowledge the contributions of donors and funders. Join the Food Bank folks, and be part of growing connections in our community.

Annual Christmas Parade, Light-Up Ceremony and Mistletoe Mania

The Christmas Parade starts at 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 30, followed by the Lakes District Community Choir and hot chocolate at Pioneer Park on Main Street. Mistletoe Mania follows later on, including late night shopping: a great way to support local businesses. To enter a float in the parade, call the Chamber of Commerce at 250-692-3773. Look for the ad in this week’s Lakes District News for more information about this annual event, which helps mark the start of the holiday season in the Lakes District. Shop locally!

Local artist Clare Singleton art exhibition at Two Rivers Gallery in Prince George

Endako-based visual artist – and friend of LDAC – Clare Singleton will exhibit her colourful and delightful artwork at Two Rivers Gallery in Prince George, at the Rustad Galleria, Dec. 6 to Jan. 17, 2019. The opening reception with the artist takes place on Dec. 6, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Two Rivers Gallery, 725 Canada Games Way, Prince George. The Gallery can be reached by phone at 250-614-7800.

Open Mic Coffee House

The next Open Mic Coffee House takes place on Dec. 7 at the Lakeside Multiplex. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music goes from 7 to around 9 p.m. Enjoy the performances of local entertainers, as well as refreshments at intermission by donation. The shows keep getting better each month, with youth performers, ‘first-timers’ and established Lakes District performers. Come early to get a good seat … shows are very well-attended! Admission is $5 for non-performers (children 12 and under are admitted for $3), and performers are admitted free. Proceeds support the Burns Lake and area Scouts. For more information or to register to perform, call Jim Loeb at 250-692-9874. You can find out more about the Burns Lake

Congratulations to the winners!

The following season subscribers won gift certificates at LDAC’s intermission draw at The Great Canadian Songbook show on Nov 16:

Donna Unger won an Alternative Grounds gift certificate; Margaret and Richard Neave a gift certificate from The Office Pub and Grill; Jason Hammarberg a gift certificate from Flowers For All Occasions; and Louis Miller a gift certificate from Boer Mountain Coffee House. A special holiday thanks to all LDAC subscribers, and to all the local merchants and businesses who support LDAC.

At the Burns Lake Library Craft Fair, the following lucky people won LDAC gift certificates: Adele Peterson, Laura Peters, Dawn-Star Pierre and Ryliegh.

And finally, Bernadette Peebles won the Rene Jaspers print “Broman Lake – Winter Roads”, also at The Great Canadian Songbook intermission. Proceeds from the raffle will support Southside youth projects in 2019. Thanks to all who entered the raffle, and to Rene Jaspers for her generous donation.

