A sign points to the parking lot where the electric vehicle (EV) charge station is located, in Burns Lake. (Blair McBride photo)

Burns Lake’s EV charge station used only 20 times since 2013

Passersby can be forgiven if they thought they saw a tumbleweed blow across Burns Lake’s electric vehicle (EV) charge station.

Since it was installed in 2013, “our charge point account shows it has been used 20 times”, Sheryl Worthing, CAO of the Village of Burns Lake told Lakes District News.

“We have no way of tracking if it is used by residents or people passing through Burns Lake,” she added.

The station’s slow use rate is a reflection of the lower number of EV drivers in northern British Columbia than in the south.

Only 7 per cent of car dealerships in northern B.C. sell EVs, compared to 43 per cent on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, and 54 per cent on the Lower Mainland, according to a report released last month by Clean Energy Canada.

The distribution of more than 1,000 of the province’s charge stations similarly favours the south over the north: a map on the website PlugInBC shows there are only about two dozen stations from Williams Lake north to Prince George, and west to Kitimat.

However, unlike most stations in B.C. which charge vehicles for free – at the expense of a local government or the province – users of the village’s station must pay $2 per hour.

That might be a step in the right direction, after Green Party leader Andrew Weaver pointed out in the legislature three weeks ago that the lack of private investment into EV charging infrastructure is slowing wider adoption of the technology.

“The free model is rapidly becoming unsustainable as more and more British Columbians move towards EVs,” he said, citing long lineups as an example of the system’s inefficiency.

Premier John Horgan responded by saying the B.C. Utilities Commission has begun a review to find more cost effective ways of charging EVs.

So far there has been only one mechanical issue with the charge station in Burns Lake, but the maintenance cost was paid through the warranty and not by the Village, Worthing said.

The station was built through a $30,000 grant from Lakes District Maintenance, B.C. Hydro, Plug In B.C. and the Climate Action Revenue Incentive Program.

B.C. is a leading province for EV adoption, but the zero-emission automobiles represented only 1.1 per cent of vehicle sales across Canada in 2017.

– With files from Tom Fletcher

Previous story
Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr
Next story
A grand opening for kids

Just Posted

Burns Lake’s EV charge station used only 20 times since 2013

Passersby can be forgiven if they thought they saw a tumbleweed blow… Continue reading

Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

Several memorials and a funds page have been announced

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

On the picket line

Canada Post workers on Nov. 20 conduct a rotating strike at the… Continue reading

Husky drops gas price to 133.9 in Burns Lake

Gas at the Husky station in Burns Lake dropped to $133.9 on… Continue reading

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

Northwest Indigenous skater takes front page of US magazine

Feature article shows 15-year old from Terrace as inspiration to North American readership

A grand opening for kids

The BV Child Development Centre held its regional centre grand opening Nov. 15.

BC’s history with railways in new book

Iron Road West contains 500 historical illustrations and a story about the Northwest’s armoured train

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

Judge says B.C. drug dealer was ready for ‘gun warfare’

The Crown and defence argued for a five-year sentence but Justice Catherine Murray handed him eight

Most Read