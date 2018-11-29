Eyes on the prize

Keeping a stone cold focus during the Firefighter’s Bonspiel at the Curling Rink in Burns Lake on Nov. 23-25. (Michael Riis-Christianson photo)

 

Jeopardy responds to William Shatner tweet about word invented by B.C. 6-year-old

Public input wanted on salmon management

Engagement sessions part of strategy put forth by new Wild Salmon Advisory Council

Smithers council gambles CT scanner for off-site works

Northern Health confirms CT scanner “paused” after decision to deny variance.

Northern Health investigates racist posts of possible employee

Facebook comments call for segregated health authorities

Buddy Benches build social hubs for young students

Often in life everyone needs a buddy, especially children. Local resident Angelika

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Here’s a first look at Canada’s wastewater tests for marijuana use

The first-of-its-kind tests involve gauging traces of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at 15 wastewater treatment plants in Canada

Hate crimes in Canada spiked by nearly 50% last year

Statistics Canada recorded large increases in crimes related to sexual orientation and religion

Medical journal calls on Canada to ramp up climate action, curb air pollution

The first recommendation in the report is simply to track the number of heat-related illnesses and deaths in Canada

Canadian MP, wife, urge support for people with episodic disabilities

Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga says he’s heard from thousands of Canadians living with episodic disabilities

Canada on track for Friday signing of USMCA once details finalized: Freeland

Canada has been in touch with the Americans and the Mexicans since arriving in Buenos Aires, officials say

Trump derides lawyer Michael Cohen as ‘weak person’ after bombshell guilty plea

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about work he did on a Trump real estate project in Russia

7 cities in B.C. break heat records

Wednesday was wet but balmy for the province

