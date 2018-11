The gas price remains at $142.9 as of Nov. 21 at the Chevron station in Burns Lake. (Blair McBride photo)

Gas at the Husky station in Burns Lake dropped to $133.9 on Nov. 21, down from $142.9 the previous day.

Prices remain at $142.9 at the village’s other main gas stations of Mobil and Chevron.

It was not immediately clear why Husky lowered its price.

More to come.