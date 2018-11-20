Lake Babine First Nation hosts career fair

Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake hosted on Nov. 19 a career fair attended by local residents and company representatives.

Held in the Margaret Patrick Community Centre, around three dozen attendees had the opportunity to browse the booths of companies that operate in northern British Columbia.

Mostly drawing from resource industries, booths of Summit Camp Services, Babine Forest Products, West Fraser, Canfor and others were set up at the fair.

Some of the representatives gave speeches about their firms and jobs, and the booths offered career literature and photos about their companies.