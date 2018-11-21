Questions race around high gas price in Burns Lake

Motorists are humming with questions as gas prices are higher in Burns Lake than in other parts of the province.
As of Nov. 16 gas stood at $1.42 per litre in Burns Lake, $1.29 in Prince George and Quesnel, $1.25 in Williams Lake and $1.17 at the Petro Canada card lock in Houston.
Prices on Vancouver Island were expected to drop by six cents on Nov. 15, then rise to the mid-1.30’s, according to an analysis by GasBuddy.com.
https://www.nanaimobulletin.com/business/gas-prices-on-vancouver-island-to-drop-six-cents/
Refineries in Washington State going back online were cited as a factor in the lower prices on the island.
Parkland Fuel Corporation, which owns Chevon, declined a request from Lakes District News to comment on posted gas prices at its service stations.
More next week.