Rude and offensive drivers

Editor:

I currently operate a driving school in and around the community of Burns Lake. I am appalled at the attitude and driving habits of not just a few, but several drivers in our community. My students are mostly young and inexperienced drivers, however I also teach seniors and other classes.

The reason that my students are taking lessons is to become familiar with the rules of the road, to become defensive, confident drivers and to pass their ICBC road test. The beginners do not feel comfortable with their abilities to drive through and around town at the speed limit.

Many times we’ve had vehicles pull up behind us, flashing lights, following very close or even honking. Passing us on the wrong side and racing off the line at three and four-way stops…the driving school car has large fluorescent “STUDENT DRIVER” lettering on the rear of the vehicle, as well as the required L and N letters signifying their level of skill.

Not only are the students’ skill levels at a minimum, they are negotiating their vehicle on narrow winding streets, and with traffic and pedestrians and for the most part roads without proper lines to differentiate between lanes. It is challenging, and then along comes a driver that has 0 consideration for others and puts their level of stress through the ceiling, making them unable to focus. I’ve even had cases where the student has requested to terminate the lesson because of their inability to continue.

In the future these obnoxious drivers will be reported and if possible licence numbers documented as well.

Fines for these offences vary ranging from ‘following too close to ‘driving without due care’ and others..

I’m asking for drivers to use some common sense and show some patience to these new young drivers that will soon be sharing the roads with you. My patience, however in this regard has expired. You have been warned.

I must say as well that there are many drivers who have shown additional consideration and respect for the new drivers. The students and I are grateful for this…and we thank you…

Samuel Moroski

