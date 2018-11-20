Pictured here is the Babine Forest Products Mill in Burns Lake. (file photo)

Strike to continue at Babine mill in Burns Lake

Strike action at the Babine Forest Products mill in Burns Lake will resume after negotiations between the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 1-2017 and the Interior Forest Labour Relations Association broke down.

“After making some very significant moves to break the logjam between the two parties, the industry still insisted on keeping concessions on the table and dictating conditions on bargaining,” said Bob Matters, USW Staff and lead negotiator, according to a news release posted Nov. 19 on the Local 1-2017 website.

The overtime ban and rotating strikes would continue, after the union suspended them in the lead up to the mediation, which took place Nov. 14-16 in Kelowna.

Babine mill workers suspend strike

“With the forest industry reporting record profits in 2018, the employer is not willing to share in those profits while insisting the union agree to concessions,” the release added.

Strike positions by USW local unions in southern parts of British Columbia would begin in the morning of Nov. 21, with “strategic job action” starting next week.

A union spokesperson was not available to give further details to Lakes District News.

Local 1-2017, which represents more than 1,500 forestry workers in northern B.C., began rotating strikes in early October.

Previous story
Lake Babine First Nation hosts career fair
Next story
Shirtless stranger loomed over couch and started stabbing, B.C. murder trial hears

Just Posted

Strike to continue at Babine mill in Burns Lake

Strike action at the Babine Forest Products mill in Burns Lake will… Continue reading

Lake Babine First Nation hosts career fair

Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake hosted on Nov. 19 a career… Continue reading

Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold… Continue reading

Taking bids for the Burns Lake community

Potential buyers attend the 50th Annual Rotary Auction at the Rotary Club… Continue reading

Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. legislature clerk, sergeant at arms suspended for criminal investigation

Clerk of the House Craig James, Sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz on administrative leave

Former NHL player and coach Dan Maloney dies at 68

Maloney coached the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets

Ex-MSU president charged with lying to police about Nassar

Lou Anna Simon was charged Tuesday with lying to police during an investigation

Police aim to prevent retaliation after Hells Angel found dead under B.C. bridge

IHIT confirms Chad Wilson, 43, was the victim of a ‘targeted’ homicide

Otter makes a snack out of koi fish in Vancouver Chinese garden

Staff say the otter has eaten at least five fish

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

B.C. lumber mills struggle with shortage of logs, price slump

Signs of recovery after U.S. market swings, industry executive says

25% of Canadians still won’t say they use pot, survey says

Statistics Canada poll says Canadians on average were 18.9 years old when they first tried pot.

Canucks’ 50/50 jackpot expected to surpass $1 million

The guaranteed prize for one lucky winner will be $500,000 minimum when Vancouver hosts LA Nov 27

Most Read