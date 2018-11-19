Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Smoke rises near Ootsa Lake from a backburn lit by the BC Wildfire Service, last August. Cattle farmer Harold Moroski said the lighting of backburns destroyed about $440,000 worth of his timber during firefighting operations last summer. (Harold Moroski photo)

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold Moroski even though the flames near their property by Ootsa Lake were put out months ago.

In October a letter arrived in the mail that took Moroski back to a set of incidents in August when almost $450,000 of his timber went up in flames.

However, it wasn’t compensation for that loss. Rather it was a bill from the provincial government requesting almost $4,000 in stumpage fees, a payment levied for harvesting timber on Crown land.

“$3,743.48,” specified Harold’s wife Bonnie, “we’re not happy with it at all,” she told Lakes District News.

What makes the situation even stranger is that, according to Harold, the timber was destroyed in fires lit by BC Wildfire Service personnel while trying to suppress the wildfires.

“On my own property I lost about $400,000 worth of timber from other backburns lit by BC Wildfires,” Harold said.

Assessors from the service later saw the results of that backburn and said, “‘We’ve never seen this before. There’s no reason to do this,’” Harold remembers.

He said he will probably be compensated for that timber after he completes large amounts of paperwork, but the situation with the stumpage fee is more complicated.

Harold had successfully made a bid on some timber that was cut, decked and lined up on the edge of the road near his house, ready to be loaded and taken to the mill.

But another backburn set by BC Wildfire Service hit the timber and burned it up.

“12 loads of 60 metres worth of timber ready to be sent to the mill. $40,000 worth burned up, but I was still charged almost $4,000 in stumpage fees,” Harold said.

Under the provincial Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development rules, stumpage fees – in normal circumstances – are charged by cruise-based tenure or scale-based tenure.

However, “if the tenure [is] damaged by wildfire, the licensee must apply to the ministry for their tenure to be assessed. The ministry evaluates all requests for compensation and each request is evaluated on its own merits,” Vivian Thomas, Communications Director with the Ministry told Lakes District News in an email.

Harold was initially told by an assessor that it might be possible to have the stumpage fee waived but he wouldn’t be compensated for the rest of the $40,000 worth of timber.

His hope lies in settling the issue with the Ministry of Forests, with whom he was consulting as of Nov. 16.