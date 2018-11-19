Smoke rises near Ootsa Lake from a backburn lit by the BC Wildfire Service, last August. Cattle farmer Harold Moroski said the lighting of backburns destroyed about $440,000 worth of his timber during firefighting operations last summer. (Harold Moroski photo)

Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold Moroski even though the flames near their property by Ootsa Lake were put out months ago.

In October a letter arrived in the mail that took Moroski back to a set of incidents in August when almost $450,000 of his timber went up in flames.

However, it wasn’t compensation for that loss. Rather it was a bill from the provincial government requesting almost $4,000 in stumpage fees, a payment levied for harvesting timber on Crown land.

“$3,743.48,” specified Harold’s wife Bonnie, “we’re not happy with it at all,” she told Lakes District News.

What makes the situation even stranger is that, according to Harold, the timber was destroyed in fires lit by BC Wildfire Service personnel while trying to suppress the wildfires.

“On my own property I lost about $400,000 worth of timber from other backburns lit by BC Wildfires,” Harold said.

Assessors from the service later saw the results of that backburn and said, “‘We’ve never seen this before. There’s no reason to do this,’” Harold remembers.

He said he will probably be compensated for that timber after he completes large amounts of paperwork, but the situation with the stumpage fee is more complicated.

Harold had successfully made a bid on some timber that was cut, decked and lined up on the edge of the road near his house, ready to be loaded and taken to the mill.

But another backburn set by BC Wildfire Service hit the timber and burned it up.

“12 loads of 60 metres worth of timber ready to be sent to the mill. $40,000 worth burned up, but I was still charged almost $4,000 in stumpage fees,” Harold said.

Under the provincial Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development rules, stumpage fees – in normal circumstances – are charged by cruise-based tenure or scale-based tenure.

However, “if the tenure [is] damaged by wildfire, the licensee must apply to the ministry for their tenure to be assessed. The ministry evaluates all requests for compensation and each request is evaluated on its own merits,” Vivian Thomas, Communications Director with the Ministry told Lakes District News in an email.

Harold was initially told by an assessor that it might be possible to have the stumpage fee waived but he wouldn’t be compensated for the rest of the $40,000 worth of timber.

His hope lies in settling the issue with the Ministry of Forests, with whom he was consulting as of Nov. 16.

Previous story
NEB approves operating pressure increase to repaired Enbridge pipeline
Next story
Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

Just Posted

Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold… Continue reading

Taking bids for the Burns Lake community

Potential buyers attend the 50th Annual Rotary Auction at the Rotary Club… Continue reading

Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new… Continue reading

B.C. boosts 2018 wildfire recovery aid by $10 million

The British Columbia government has allocated an additional $10 million in support… Continue reading

Burns Lake marks 100 years since Armistice

Burns Lake residents on Nov. 11 held a Remembrance Day ceremony at… Continue reading

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

UPDATE: Terrace Police looking for Ford F350 pickup in fatal hit and run

RCMP are urging the driver to come forward

Police looking into two more incidents at private Toronto all-boys’ school

Police and the school have said two of the prior incidents involved an alleged sexual assault

Bovine tuberculosis found in cow on southern B.C. farm

CFIA said the disease was found during slaughter and they are investigating

Air force getting more planes but has no one to fly them, auditor warns

The report follows several years of criticism over the Trudeau government’s decision not to launch an immediate competition to replace the CF-18s.

B.C.’s Esi Edugyan wins $100K Giller prize for Washington Black

Edugyan won her first Scotiabank Giller Prize in 2011 for Half-Blood Blues

Bolder action needed to reduce child poverty: Campaign 2000 report card

The report calls for the federal government to provide more funding to the provinces, territories and Indigenous communities to expand affordable, quality child care.

Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban

Protesters accused the migrants of being messy, ungrateful and a danger to Tijuana; complained about how the caravan forced its way into Mexico, calling it an “invasion.”

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose suspended for Grey Cup

Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness and ejected for contacting an official with 37 seconds left in the first half following a sideline melee after a Tiger-Cats reception.

Most Read