Upcoming events in Burns Lake

Omineca Ski Club Open House and Ski Swap

The Omineca Ski Club annual Open House and Ski Swap takes place at the Jean Paulson Lodge at the Ski Club on Highway 35 south of Burns Lake on Nov. 24. Come out and say hello, look around the facility, share some of the famed ski club hospitality, and take advantage of the Early Bird Special to renew your ski club membership for the 18/19 ski season. Think snow!

Greenbank performs at The Backerei

The third in a series of ‘Home Routes’ concerts takes place on Nov. 27 at The Backerei on the corner of Third Avenue and Highway 16 in Burns Lake. The Thunder Bay-based band Greenbank will perform on Tuesday evening at The Backerei. Admission is $20, and you can expect a great live show and some of The Backerei’s justly famous savoury and sweet treats. Watch for details on the time of the show at The Backerei, as the date draws closer. To watch a video of Greenbank performing the Bruce Cockburn song ‘The Coldest Night of the Year’, go to this link:

Annual Christmas Parade and Light-Up Ceremony

This annual event, which really marks the start of the holiday season in the Lakes District is going to be Nov. 30 – get a float in the parade and come out and see Santa, Newsy and Lakey the Moose – the fun starts at 6:15 p.m.