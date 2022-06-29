(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

2 dead after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River

The highway is now open to alternating traffic

Two people are dead after a vehicle they were travelling in crashed into the load of a semi-trailer Wednesday, about 10 kilometres south of Blue River.

Sgt. Grant Simpson of the Clearwater RCMP detachment confirmed to the Clearwater Times that a vehicle travelling northbound crossed into the oncoming lane. A semi-trailer carrying a wide load of heavy equipment honked its horn in an attempt to warn the driver.

Simpson said the driver did not correct their path and unfortunately collided with the semi-trailer’s load.

The two occupants of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway had been closed for several hours, but is now open to alternating traffic.


newsroom@clearwatertimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Lower Mainland woman credits Salmon Arm couple with saving her life
Next story
Victoria dog owner warns others of water intoxication after dog’s death

Just Posted

Samantha Smith, a graduate student at UNBC, will be working at the new research centre in Prince George. (Photo: supplied)
Universities, health authority open medical research centre in Prince George

Marcel Dubroy during his time as Smithers gymnastics coach. (Tom Best photo)
Trial of former Smithers gymnastics coach for sexual assault of a minor underway in Saskatchewan

The Official Witsuwit’en-English Dictionary was released June 17. (Witsuwit’en Language and Culture Society photo).
‘A historic day’: Northwest B.C. First Nation creates dictionary to save Witsuwit’en language

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election