A grand opening for kids

The BV Child Development Centre held its regional centre grand opening Nov. 15.

The Bulkley Valley Child Development Centre (BVCDC) celebrated its regional centre’s grand opening in Smithers Thursday.

The headquarters on Columbia Street in Smithers has been a long time coming, with plans to relocate into town started in 2012, according to executive director Kerri Basset.

She was also able to announce that the BVCDC was able to surpass its fundraising goal of $995,000. It has now raised $1,012,222.74. That doesn’t mean the job is done yet: capital expenses have risen to $1.4 million since the initial Project Pinwheel campaign was announced, according to Basset.

With the building complete, phase three of finishing the parking lot and requisite sidewalk is ready to start next summer.

The BVCDC serves 800 kids in 30 communities from Atlin to the Hazeltons to Vanderhoof with 30 employees.

 

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Burns Lake’s EV charge station used only 20 times since 2013

Passersby can be forgiven if they thought they saw a tumbleweed blow… Continue reading

Terrace comes together to remember Cameron Kerr

Several memorials and a funds page have been announced

Painting a Canadian portrait with 100,000 photos

Tim Van Horn has travelled more than 250,000 kilometres gathering photos for a Canadian Mosaic

On the picket line

Canada Post workers on Nov. 20 conduct a rotating strike at the… Continue reading

Husky drops gas price to 133.9 in Burns Lake

Gas at the Husky station in Burns Lake dropped to $133.9 on… Continue reading

Disney releases first look at ‘The Lion King’

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action retelling of The Lion King.

ICBC posts net loss of $582 million

ICBC reported today that it posted a net loss of $582 million for the first six months of the fiscal year.

EXCLUSIVE: Foreign visitors to some B.C. hospitals often unable to pay six-figure bills

One patient faced $1 million bill after insurance claim was denied; Fraser Health wrote off the debt

Northwest Indigenous skater takes front page of US magazine

Feature article shows 15-year old from Terrace as inspiration to North American readership

BC’s history with railways in new book

Iron Road West contains 500 historical illustrations and a story about the Northwest’s armoured train

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Service dog and woman hit by car running red light in Victoria

Woman taken to hospital, dog left shaking after car hit them in crosswalk

Judge says B.C. drug dealer was ready for ‘gun warfare’

The Crown and defence argued for a five-year sentence but Justice Catherine Murray handed him eight

