B.C. trans activist’s human rights complaints deferred until $6K paid to beauty salons

Human Rights Tribunal ordered Jessica Yaniv to pay each salon she said discriminated against her

Jessica Yaniv has yet to pay $6,000 owed to beauty salons, she accused of discrimination. (Twitter)

Controversial Langley transgender activist Jessica Yaniv has yet to pay $6,000 owed to multiple beauty salons she has accused of discrimination for refusing to wax her genitalia. Consequently, complaints she’s filed with British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal will be deferred for six months.

According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Yaniv’s complaints against Top Touch Salon and She Point Beauty Studio (based in Surrey) have been deferred until the outstanding payments are made – an action that the JCCF claims Yaniv is refusing to do.

Furthermore, Yaniv is prohibited from pursuing any new complaints until she pays the $2,000 each to the three salons, JCCF cites.

If the salons are not paid within six months, JCCF tribunal member Paul Singh – assigned to the case – says “next steps could include a further deferral, or a dismissal of the complaints.”

READ MORE: Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Earlier complaints, which the tribunal dismissed in October 2019, stipulated that “human rights legislation does not require a service provider to wax a type of genitals they are not trained for and have not consented to wax.”

“Ms. Yaniv has engaged in a pattern of filing human rights complaints which target small businesses for personal financial gain and/or to punish certain ethnic groups, which she perceives as hostile to the rights of LGBTQ+ people,” the Human Rights Tribunal found in the ruling ordering her to pay $6,000 to the salons.

READ MORE: Estheticians can’t be forced to wax male genitals, B.C. tribunal rules

The activist requested leg and scrotum waxing, claiming the refusal to serve her was discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression that she said should have been protected by the Human Rights Code.

In total, JCCF says Yaniv has filed more than 16 complaints against estheticians based in the Lower Mainland.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________