Driver going twice the speed limit busted in front of Agassiz RCMP detachment

If there’s one place you really don’t want to drive double the speed limit, it’s directly in front of an RCMP detachment.

Agassiz RCMP officers impounded a vehicle going 100 km/h in a 50-km/h zone past the Agassiz RCMP Community Policing Office along the Lougheed Highway on Tuesday, May 9.

The driver was clocked at double the speed limit at about 10:30 p.m. According to Sgt. Mike Sargent, the Agassiz RCMP’s spokesperson, the driver was issued a ticket and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“Police would like to remind the public to be mindful of posted speed limits and consider the safety of those residing in our local communities and travelling along our roadways,” Sargent stated.

The local RCMP frequently has at least one unoccupied vehicle parked facing the road in their driveway. However, if Tuesday’s incident is an indication, officers are clearly checking speed along that stretch of highway.

