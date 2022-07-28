Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Fire near Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft near Highway 1. (Photo credit: Brandi Lynn Zirk)

Firefighters respond to two grass fires west of Highway 1 near Ashcroft

The fires, near Hat Creek Road started after thunderstorm rolled through

Ashcroft Fire Rescue were called to two grass fires that started off Hat Creek Road south of Ashcroft on Thursday evening.

A thunderstorm came through the region at around 8 p.m. on July 28, and lightning was observed in the area.

At 11:15 p.m. a police car was at the foot of Hat Creek Road just off the highway, which remains open to traffic.

Brandi Lynn Zirk, who was on the highway at the time, said the fires did not appear large.

“It looked smouldering and small flames,” she told the Journal. “There was no wind at all. So let’s hope it stays that way.”

The BC Wildfire Service notes that both fires (K20817 and K20818) are near Minaberriet [sic] Creek. Each fire is listed as 0.01 hectares in size.

To view the BC Wildfire Service interactive fire map, go to https://bit.ly/3cOdqhE. To check for highway conditions and closures, go to www.drivebc.ca.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroftbcwildfire

Previous story
Advocates say the federal government can do more to address opioid use stigma
Next story
Tim Hortons reaches proposed settlement in class action lawsuit involving mobile app

Just Posted

DFO closes shellfish harvesting in Kitimat waters. Pacific oysters sit ready for market at a Vancouver Island shellfish farm. (File photo)
DFO closes Kitimat and Prince Rupert waters to shellfish harvest

Location of fire. (B.C. Wildfire Service Dashboard)
Wildfire north of Terrace likely human-caused: B.C. wildfire service

Skeena anglers are frustrated by fishing regulations which they see as unfair and ineffective. (File photo)
Resident anglers fed-up with governments’ ‘short-sighted’ fishery management

Fire restrictions
Open fire prohibition for Northwest Fire Centre