https://www.sunpeaksresort.com

First ski hill in B.C. opened this weekend

Sun Peaks, near Kamloops, was the first ski hill in the province to open for season

Skiers around the province are gearing up for the winter season, after Sun Peaks opened near Kamloops this past weekend.

Sun Peaks was the first resort to open in B.C., and the line up for the first chair was a long one.

Three eager skiers pitched a tent the night before opening day to secure their spot at the front of the line, according to Sun Peaks.

Those in line were treated to coffee and baked goods, as they eagerly waited their turn on the chair.

The season opened with 21 runs and a clear sunny day on the mountain.

In the Okanagan, Big White and Silverstar Mountain Resort are set to open for the season on Nov. 22.

Apex Mountain near Penticton opens on Dec. 8, and Mount Baldy is also slated to open for early December.

Revelstoke Mountain will open Dec. 1 and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort’s official opening day is set for Dec. 7.

In the Lower Mainland area, Whistler Blackcomb Mountain will open Nov. 23, Cypress, Grouse, and Seymour also have opening days in November.

Those in the Kootenays can ski Fernie Alpine Resort as of Nov. 30 and at Kimberley Alpine Resort as of Dec. 9.

On the Island, Mount Washington will open Dec. 7.

And, in the North, Hudson Bay Mountain, near Smithers, will open Nov. 23 and co-op Shames Mountain opens for the Dec. 9th weekend.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Make a point of learning on Remembrance Day

Just Posted

Stumpage fee shocks farmer after wildfires destroy his timber

Last summer’s wildfires continue to affect the family of cattle farmer Harold… Continue reading

Taking bids for the Burns Lake community

Potential buyers attend the 50th Annual Rotary Auction at the Rotary Club… Continue reading

Bulkley-Nechako District gets new Chairperson, Board of Directors

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) on Nov. 15 elected a new… Continue reading

B.C. boosts 2018 wildfire recovery aid by $10 million

The British Columbia government has allocated an additional $10 million in support… Continue reading

Burns Lake marks 100 years since Armistice

Burns Lake residents on Nov. 11 held a Remembrance Day ceremony at… Continue reading

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Jamie Koe, other curlers kicked out of bonspiel for being too drunk

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Terrace man killed in Highway 16 hit-and-run

Police ask for public’s help in their investigation

Homicide victim found under B.C. bridge identified as Hells Angels member

Chad John Wilson was one of four men arrested in Spain in 2013 on allegations of smuggling cocaine.

B.C. Sikh temple vandalized with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti was found on the side of the building this morning

Shots fired near Chicago hospital, multiple victims: police

Police say at least one possible offender has been shot

B.C. to allow ride hailing services to operate in 2019

Fee will be applied to fund options for disabled people

Chocolate lab missing along Coquihalla

Brad Gibson is asking for help locating his missing dog.

B.C. connection to launch of new $10 bill

Great nephew of Viola Desmond says bill is a ‘step in the right direction’

Most Read