Prince Rupert boil water notice in effect for all households and businesses

On Sept. 20, a boil water notice was issued and will remain in place until further notice for all Prince Rupert households and businesses. (Black Press: file photo)

A city-wide Boil Water Notice is in effect for all households and businesses until further advisement, the City of Prince Rupert announced in a press release, on Sept. 21.

“A Boil Water Notice means that residents and water system users must heat the water to a rapid boil for at least one minute then cool and place in a food-grade storage container. This must be done in advance of consumption for brushing teeth, drinking and cooking, washing vegetables for consumption raw, and making ice. Use of water for bathing and washing clothes is considered safe without boiling,” the release stated.

The boil water notice is due to high turbidity levels that have been detected in the drinking water supply. Cloudiness levels may occur in surface water sources due to seasonal weather changes causing excessive surface runoff, flooding, heavy rain events and spring melt, the city said.

A high turbidity level may impair the effectiveness of the disinfection treatment system. If disinfection is impaired, disease-causing microorganisms may escape into the water distribution system resulting in an increased risk of intestinal illness.

“The City of Prince Rupert is working diligently with Northern Health to safely lift the notice as soon as possible. We thank you for your patience with this matter and will provide updates on our progress as soon as they are available,” the media statement read.

Owners of public facilities are requested to post Boil Water Notices at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public, alternatively, public fountains and taps should be turned off. As opportunities arise they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Boil Water Notice.

“We also ask that residents please share this information with your neighbours,” the city said.

K-J Millar | Journalist

email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter Send K-JLike theonFollow us on

City of Prince RupertHealth and wellnessNorthern Health