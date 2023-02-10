Joe Lobermayer

March 8, 1939 – February 16, 2018
In Life I loved you dearly
In death I love you still;
In my heart you hold a place,
No one else could ever fill.
Sleep in peace my love, until we meet again.
Sophie and family.
Obituary
