A sad day for democracy

Editor:

Nechako Lakes riding MLA John Rustad is no longer a Liberal but is an independent MLA.

Why because he questioned that carbon dioxide is causing climate change. Why would they discriminate against him, could it be they feared if they didn’t follow the propaganda that has been circulated through out the world, they would lose votes in the next election?

Let us be realistic Climate Change is here and the world government are blaming it on carbon dioxide, fossil fuels, cow manure, and what else?

What do we hear when a person who disagrees with the reason for climate change, they are discriminated against.

John Rustad has been a Liberal for many years and had been ousted out because he voiced his own opinion on climate change. A sad day for freedom of of speech.

W.H. Bohmer