letter

Appreciation for working through pandemic

Editor:

Much news or celebration over the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

However, I tend to think of them as covid protections, and I am so appreciative, as a senior for all the people and business in our village who cooperated to keep me safe. For Northern Health, those who so cheerfully gave us the jab, those who knew my name even.

For all the businesses who rearranged tables, put up barriers, and yes even closed when necessary. For the village staff who carried on creating new and better programs, despite the pandemic, for those who ran the food bank, the thrift store, and all the other programs that make us feel valued and safe.

Kudos to our mayor, councillors, doctors, receptionists and nurses, cleaners, and grocery workers. Together we are better.

Paula Laurie

