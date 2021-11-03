Burns Lake man not in favour of rainbow crosswalk

Editor:

In regards to your recent front page article of Lakes District News titled “YAC makes pitch about rainbow crosswalk”, It grieves me that our society and community is publicly endorsing what God and his word so clearly defines as utterly wrong in my opinion.

Not to mention that not even 50 years ago our grandfathers, and maybe fathers, would have been shocked to hear these kind of things being publicly presented.

As a Christian, I hold no personal ill will against any individual no matter what they practice or believe.

However, before God, there will be a reckoning to be had for all those who have part in trampling under foot God’s timeless moral laws of right and wrong.

“Let the wicked forsake his way and the unrighteous man his thoughts, and let him return unto the Lord, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon. Isaiah 55:7 KJV

Charles H. Priest