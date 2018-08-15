Burns Lake Public Library in need of help

Editor:

Relations between the Burns Lake Public Library’s board of trustees and its employees have deteriorated to the point where two of the library’s three remaining senior staff members have resigned, and the third has found the situation so untenable that she has taken stress leave.

I served several terms as a library trustee here. It was an easy gig; the library basically ran itself. Monthly board meetings generally lasted less than an hour, and there were no human resource issues. The board had a great relationship with the library director and staff members, and everyone worked as a team.

The Burns Lake Public Library has been a successful organization for more than 50 years. It has enjoyed a stable workforce, and as recently as a year ago, its board of directors and staff members worked well together. The Burns Lake Public Library won an award for its community service, and one of the resigning employees was recognized for her excellent customer service. The library was a happy place to work (and play), and staff members did not indicate any desire to seek alternative employment.

Clearly, something has changed at the Burns Lake Public Library, and not for the better.

As a strong supporter of the library, I am concerned that without the services of experienced staff members, the institution will be unable to meet its mandate or provide the level of service members of the public have come to expect – at least in the short-term. Neither the board chair nor the vice-chair has been able to assure me they have a plan in place to deal with this crisis.

I call upon the association’s board of trustees to immediately convene a special meeting of the members to address these concerns. It’s too late to rectify past mistakes, but it’s imperative that we avoid making any more.

Sincerely,

Michael Riis-Christianson

Previous story
LETTER: Sir John A. Macdonald’s role in residential schools

Just Posted

Police seek tipster in Jack family’s case

The Cheslatta family went missing 29 years ago

New flag design chosen for Burns Lake

Cost to replace the current flags is over $1700

Bioagents released in the Burns Lake area

They are expected to limit the spread of two kinds of invasive plans

Burns Lake councillor encourages locals to open their homes to evacuees

“This has been the biggest natural disaster to hit the Lakes District”

Verdun Mountain Fire now adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road

B.C. Wildfire Service trying to keep the road open

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

RCMP to search for body after man drowns in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Officers and fire crews responded but the man from the Lower Mainland is believed to have drowned.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Hot, dry conditions forces drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

The province says Vancouver Island is under Stage 4 drought conditions

Victoria police say explicit calls continue to target women

Over 50 reports of unwanted, sexually explicit calls have come in

‘It’s like a party in your mouth’

B.C. creator’s Milkshake Burger makes its debut at the PNE

From pop culture to medieval times: PNE starts this weekend

The fair runs from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3

Get involved in the Great Canadian Bumble Bee Count

Environmental organization develops app to help with the nationwide count

Pesticides linked to bee deaths will be phased out in Canada, sources say

Neonicotinoids, or neonics, are a class of pesticides used by farmers and hobby gardeners alike

Most Read

  • Burns Lake Public Library in need of help

    Editor: Relations between the Burns Lake Public Library’s board of trustees and…