Editor:

We have moved to the Burns Lake area 10 years ago. Well moving to a new place , you always start over to connect with all the necessary businesses in town.

We must say, Burns Lake has some really good people to support you in most of the businesses.

But you all should know, Burns Lakers are very lucky to have a dentist like Dr. Boss. He is the most careful, precisely and knowledge providing dentist, we ever met in 50 years.

Almost everybody has fear to see a dentist ,but totally unnecessary when you go to Lakeview Dental Center. First you be greeted by very friendly staff and they always find a solution for your situation.

With the difficult times we all have right now, he didn’t hesitate to help in a case of desperate, dental emergency, we appreciate Dr. Boss and staff.

Let’s hope and wish, all our businesses places survive this difficult time and be in full “bloom” pretty soon …

Jensen & Carla Goltz